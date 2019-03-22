Virtra (VTSI) Given a $12.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Maxim Group set a $12.00 price objective on Virtra (OTCMKTS:VTSI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS VTSI opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. Virtra has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virtra stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Virtra Inc (OTCMKTS:VTSI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.27% of Virtra at the end of the most recent quarter.

VirTra, Inc, formerly VirTra Systems, Inc, is engaged in the sale and development of judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military and commercial uses. The Company sells simulators and related products around the world through a direct sales force and international distribution partners.

