Viacom Sees Unusually High Options Volume (VIAB)

Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 12,024 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,003% compared to the average volume of 1,090 call options.

VIAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Viacom in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Viacom in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Viacom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Viacom by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 30,094 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Viacom by 49.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,245,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,037,000 after buying an additional 414,090 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viacom in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viacom by 10.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viacom by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,219,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,176,000 after buying an additional 40,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viacom stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. Viacom has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $34.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Viacom had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 23.34%. Viacom’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Viacom will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

