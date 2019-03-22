VF Corp (VFC) Holdings Trimmed by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 99.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 272,418 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in VF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in VF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,944,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,517,940,000 after acquiring an additional 538,916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in VF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,944,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,517,940,000 after acquiring an additional 538,916 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in VF by 5,538.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,592,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458,056 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in VF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,232,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $515,990,000 after acquiring an additional 77,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in VF by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,482,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $512,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,128 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $85.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $67.18 and a 52-week high of $97.00.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The textile maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. VF had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. VF’s payout ratio is 68.46%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 target price on VF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.95.

In related news, Chairman Steven E. Rendle sold 65,988 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $5,669,029.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 236,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,318,917.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 12,552 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $1,044,326.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,267 shares of company stock worth $19,577,926 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

