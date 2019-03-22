Veritex (VBTX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

VBTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 12th. BidaskClub lowered Veritex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens set a $31.00 target price on Veritex and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

VBTX stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.48. 53,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.74. Veritex has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $33.08.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 25.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 6th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

In other Veritex news, Director Mark C. Griege purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 3,750 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $105,412.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,226.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Veritex by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 37,585 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Veritex by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Veritex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Veritex by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Veritex by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,707,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,261,000 after buying an additional 211,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

