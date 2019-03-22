VeriME (VME) Tops One Day Volume of $242,608.00

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One VeriME token can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and HitBTC. Over the last week, VeriME has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. VeriME has a total market cap of $410,202.00 and $242,608.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $732.58 or 0.18218347 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00062769 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002998 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00001313 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

VeriME Profile

VME is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,817,707 tokens. The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home . VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime . The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

