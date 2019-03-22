Vela Technologies (VELA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.14

Vela Technologies PLC (LON:VELA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00), with a volume of 3980502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

The company has a market cap of $1.41 million and a P/E ratio of -1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

About Vela Technologies (LON:VELA)

Vela Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. The firm focuses on pre-IPO technology investments and also invests in hi-tech engineering solutions. It invests in small and medium sized companies based in Europe and United Kingdom. The firm seeks for non-controlling stakes in its portfolio companies.

