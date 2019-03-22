Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Vascular Biogenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $3.00 price objective on Vascular Biogenics and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of VBLT traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.62. 49,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,881. The stock has a market cap of $58.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a current ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics stock. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 363,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. RBF Capital LLC owned 1.01% of Vascular Biogenics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

Recommended Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.