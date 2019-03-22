Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,842,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 115,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 43,228 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 150,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,786,000 after acquiring an additional 29,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56,250.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 42,750 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $79.27 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.66 and a 12 month high of $79.32.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) Shares Sold by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/vanguard-short-term-bond-etf-bsv-shares-sold-by-cahill-financial-advisors-inc.html.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1409 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.