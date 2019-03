Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,265.0% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 66,603 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,155,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 40,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.28. The company had a trading volume of 292,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,848,508. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $47.29.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

