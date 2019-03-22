VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (ITM) Position Reduced by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.54% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $8,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITM. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 854.7% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 692,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,727,000 after purchasing an additional 620,357 shares during the period. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,192,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,993,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 158,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 101,072 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,771,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:ITM opened at $48.42 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $48.51.
About VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF
Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.
