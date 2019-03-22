VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (ITM) Position Reduced by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.54% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $8,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITM. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 854.7% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 692,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,727,000 after purchasing an additional 620,357 shares during the period. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,192,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,993,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 158,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 101,072 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,771,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITM opened at $48.42 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $48.51.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/vaneck-vectors-intermediate-municipal-etf-itm-position-reduced-by-jane-street-group-llc.html.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.0869 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%.

About VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.