ValuEngine Upgrades Cision (CISN) to Buy

Cision (NYSE:CISN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CISN. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cision in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Shares of NYSE:CISN opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. Cision has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $18.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CISN. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cision in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cision by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cision in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cision in the third quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cision by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

About Cision

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts.

