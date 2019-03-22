ValuEngine Lowers ProAssurance (PRA) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

PRA has been the topic of several other reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a hold rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on ProAssurance to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.40.

PRA traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,045. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $34.95 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.65.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $228.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.73 million. Research analysts predict that ProAssurance will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 83.78%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 95.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

