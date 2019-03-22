ValuEngine Lowers Biogen (BIIB) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $427.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised Biogen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Biogen to $338.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $317.20.

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $7.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $219.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,421,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,756. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen has a 1 year low of $224.60 and a 1 year high of $388.67. The stock has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biotechnology company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.27. Biogen had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen will post 28.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Pangia sold 6,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.55, for a total transaction of $2,008,754.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,115,513.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $328.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,299,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,061.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Biogen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Biogen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watch Point Trust Co grew its position in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 6,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

