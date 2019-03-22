Valero Energy Co. (VLO) Stake Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 290,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $21,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4,599.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,225,706 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,371,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $952,212,000 after buying an additional 781,426 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Valero Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,386,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,771,000 after buying an additional 202,230 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Valero Energy by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,545,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,246,000 after buying an additional 441,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,844,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,593,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $86.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.81 and a fifty-two week high of $126.98. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $1.09. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.26 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Stephen M. Waters bought 500 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.97 per share, with a total value of $42,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $110.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.32.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

