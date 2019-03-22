UR (UR) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

UR (CURRENCY:UR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. UR has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of UR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UR has traded flat against the dollar. One UR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005706 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000085 BTC.

UR Profile

UR (UR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2016. UR’s official website is ur.technology . UR’s official Twitter account is @URforall

Buying and Selling UR

UR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

