Universal Display Co. (OLED) Insider Sells $2,806,240.00 in Stock

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) insider Julia J. Brown sold 17,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,806,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,657 shares in the company, valued at $20,105,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $161.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.44. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $78.75 and a 12-month high of $162.29.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $70.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.18 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 23.78%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

OLED has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLED. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 32.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,264,000 after acquiring an additional 13,294 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after acquiring an additional 82,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

