United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Bought by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS opened at $109.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.89 and a fifty-two week high of $125.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 254.74%. The company had revenue of $19.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.04%.

In related news, CFO Richard N. Peretz sold 9,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $1,013,072.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $548,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (down previously from $116.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.89 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/united-parcel-service-inc-ups-shares-bought-by-roundview-capital-llc.html.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.