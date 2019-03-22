United Internet (UTDI) Given a €44.40 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) received a €44.40 ($51.63) price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.99% from the stock’s current price.

UTDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. HSBC set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Macquarie set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €52.46 ($61.00).

Shares of ETR:UTDI opened at €34.69 ($40.34) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20. United Internet has a 1-year low of €30.25 ($35.17) and a 1-year high of €58.60 ($68.14). The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through Access and Applications segments. The Access segment offers landline and mobile Internet access products; and related applications, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and video-on-demand or IPTV.

