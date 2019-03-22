Unilever (UL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday. The brokerage presently has a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Unilever plc is engaged in manufacturing of branded and packaged consumer goods, including food, detergents and personal care products. The Company also has interests in specialty chemicals. Unilever sells its products internationally. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on UL. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Unilever stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.52. The company had a trading volume of 60,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,640. Unilever has a 1-year low of $50.80 and a 1-year high of $58.07. The company has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UL. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

