UNIBALWEST/IDR UNRESTR (URW) Announces Final Dividend of $0.30

UNIBALWEST/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:URW) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.302 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of ASX URW opened at A$12.23 ($8.67) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.38. UNIBALWEST/IDR UNRESTR has a 52-week low of A$10.65 ($7.55) and a 52-week high of A$15.17 ($10.76).

About UNIBALWEST/IDR UNRESTR

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of flagship shopping destinations, with a portfolio valued at 65.2 Bn as at December 31, 2018, of which 87% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 93 shopping centres, including 56 flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

