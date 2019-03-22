Under Armour Inc (UAA) Holdings Reduced by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 19,652 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 95,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 42,845 shares during the period. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 73,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the period. 39.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Under Armour news, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $66,934.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UAA opened at $21.70 on Friday. Under Armour Inc has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.43.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on UAA shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Under Armour from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

