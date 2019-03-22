Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,247.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 7,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 12,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 4,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 232.9% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 58,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after acquiring an additional 40,827 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Nomura set a $305.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.05.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $335.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $199.15 and a one year high of $345.24.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 9,757 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.89, for a total value of $3,257,764.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,564,610.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 29,529 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.64, for a total value of $9,999,700.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,057.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,939 shares of company stock valued at $53,946,681. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

