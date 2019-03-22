UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases Shares of 47,625 IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAC. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $178,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.64, for a total value of $999,057.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,528 shares of company stock worth $2,222,948 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IAC stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.99. 4,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,895. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $128.80 and a 12-month high of $224.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.05. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IAC shares. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Macquarie started coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.83.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages.

