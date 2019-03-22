UBS Oconnor LLC Has $3.50 Million Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI)

UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 75.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 3,313.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,157,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,280 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,524,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,239,000 after purchasing an additional 569,703 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,370,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,768,000 after purchasing an additional 517,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,613,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,819,000 after purchasing an additional 504,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Shares of NYSE DEI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.61. The stock had a trading volume of 42,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $226.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DEI shares. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Sunday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Barclays raised Douglas Emmett from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $37.00 target price on Douglas Emmett and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.09.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “UBS Oconnor LLC Has $3.50 Million Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/ubs-oconnor-llc-has-3-50-million-position-in-douglas-emmett-inc-dei.html.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.