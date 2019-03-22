UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Berkeley Group (BKG)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) in a research note published on Monday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

BKG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital raised shares of Berkeley Group to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 3,360 ($43.90) to GBX 3,450 ($45.08) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 4,370 ($57.10) to GBX 3,870 ($50.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,708.64 ($48.46).

Shares of LON BKG opened at GBX 3,796 ($49.60) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.96. Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,170 ($41.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,338 ($56.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.60.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

