UBS Group Raises Costco Wholesale (COST) Price Target to $280.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price lifted by UBS Group to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on COST. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Nomura began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.57.

Shares of COST stock opened at $239.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $180.83 and a fifty-two week high of $245.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $35.40 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $475,368.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,272,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $965,208.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,932,998.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,924,179 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 26,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 66.2% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,120,421 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $498,047,000 after acquiring an additional 177,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 55,048.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,504,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,292,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.4% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 13,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

