UBS Group Increases Fortis (FTS) Price Target to C$55.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price increased by investment analysts at UBS Group from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, www.baystreet.ca reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.78.

Fortis stock opened at C$49.30 on Wednesday. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$40.21 and a 52-week high of C$49.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion and a PE ratio of 19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.30.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.78000002841955 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

