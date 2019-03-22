U.S. Auto Parts Network (PRTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “US AUTO PARTS NETWORK, INC., is a leading online provider of automotive aftermarket parts, including body parts, engine parts, performance parts and accessories. Through the Company’s network of websites, U.S. Auto Parts provides individual consumers with a broad selection of competitively priced products that are mapped by a proprietary product database to product applications based on vehicle makes, models and years. “

Get U.S. Auto Parts Network alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

PRTS stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $36.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12). U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $64.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.67 million. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Auto Parts Network will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David Kanen sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,189.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTS. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 885,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 20,136 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,786,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 53,350 shares during the period. S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, 22NW LP acquired a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Auto Parts Network

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Auto Parts Network (PRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Auto Parts Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Auto Parts Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.