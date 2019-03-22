U.CASH (UCASH) Price Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

U.CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. One U.CASH token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Exrates, YoBit and C2CX. Over the last seven days, U.CASH has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. U.CASH has a total market cap of $22.72 million and $21,935.00 worth of U.CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007737 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00365855 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025168 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.76 or 0.01637566 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00225752 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004871 BTC.

U.CASH Profile

U.CASH’s genesis date was September 9th, 2017. U.CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,160,479,603 tokens. U.CASH’s official website is u.cash . U.CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash . The Reddit community for U.CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

U.CASH Token Trading

U.CASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, C2CX, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U.CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U.CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U.CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

