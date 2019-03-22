Tyler Technologies (TYL) Given Buy Rating at Northland Securities

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Northland Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $240.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.53% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We hosted investor meetings with management and we came away incrementally more confident on the company’s road map and ongoing execution. Management comfortably detailed the bookings growth rate last quarter (law of large numbers/gradual shift to subscription services/lumpy business). We note that of 12 large deals awarded but not signed last quarter, 6 have now completed the signature process, and we think the company is setting up to for a bit of a surge 1H19. The company used a lower tax rate in 2017/18 to increase its R&D spend and improve its product line in several areas. Similar to other periods, notably 2009 and 2010, when it invested and its competitors did not, TYL plans on seeing the benefits in stronger sales in a couple of years given the lag between investment and new sales in this market.””

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 21st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.56.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $207.73 on Friday. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $252.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.29. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.26, for a total transaction of $2,012,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total transaction of $6,025,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,676 shares of company stock valued at $8,798,254. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,753,000 after acquiring an additional 16,261 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,675,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,720,000 after acquiring an additional 67,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 35,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

