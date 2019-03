Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIA. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Viacom by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Viacom by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Viacom during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Viacom during the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Advent Capital Management DE bought a new stake in Viacom during the third quarter worth approximately $366,000. 1.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIA. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Viacom in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Viacom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised Viacom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th.

Viacom stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.87. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,362. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.41. Viacom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. Viacom had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.60%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

