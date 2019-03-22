Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in Amphenol Co. (APH)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 153,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,468,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.05% of Amphenol at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,361,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,700,752,000 after buying an additional 816,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,413,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,953,509,000 after purchasing an additional 95,433 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Amphenol by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 31,413,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,953,509,000 after purchasing an additional 95,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,227,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,800,898,000 after purchasing an additional 989,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Amphenol by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,906,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $964,693,000 after purchasing an additional 79,912 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In other news, Director Martin H. Loeffler sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,048,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,820,330.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $954,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,916,500. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 target price on shares of Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.17.

NYSE:APH traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.59. 2,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,412. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $74.95 and a twelve month high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 24.40%.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/two-sigma-investments-lp-takes-position-in-amphenol-co-aph.html.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Further Reading: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.