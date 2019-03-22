Two Sigma Investments LP Has $14.60 Million Holdings in Caretrust REIT Inc (CTRE)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 83.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 791,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,836 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Caretrust REIT were worth $14,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,867,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,171,000 after purchasing an additional 712,936 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 891.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 105,807 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 99.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 21,270 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 518,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,184,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 33.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Caretrust REIT Inc has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.14). Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $40.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.06%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTRE. BidaskClub downgraded Caretrust REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 192 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust REIT is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

