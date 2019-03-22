Two Sigma Investments LP Has $13.01 Million Stake in Celanese Co. (CE)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 78.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 534,517 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Celanese were worth $13,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Celanese by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Signition LP now owns 4,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 11,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.62. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $82.91 and a 52 week high of $119.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.02). Celanese had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

CE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “sell” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.24.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

