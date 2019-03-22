Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $34.96 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,157 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in General Mills were worth $34,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Donal L. Mulligan sold 120,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,985,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 7,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $347,396.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,315.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “average” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.61.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,049,238. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 63.02%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

