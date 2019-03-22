Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $30.76 Million Holdings in Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 1,587.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504,078 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 474,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $30,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 23.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 72,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Eagle Materials by 12.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 466,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,806,000 after buying an additional 52,527 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $18,816,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 204,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,450,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in Eagle Materials by 28.4% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 32,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $184,867.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,908.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXP. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $111.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Northcoast Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Eagle Materials to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.44.

EXP stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.81. 3,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,642. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $115.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.48%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

