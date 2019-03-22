Twitter Inc (TWTR) Shares Bought by Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $2,509,000. Clearbridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 61,063 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $5,748,000. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Vertical Group upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Twitter in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $32.61 on Friday. Twitter Inc has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $47.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.50.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The social networking company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. Twitter had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 39.63%. The firm had revenue of $908.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $42,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 4,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $158,422.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,171,411 shares of company stock worth $66,487,552 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

