TT Electronics plc (TTG) Insider Purchases £25,300 in Stock

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) insider Jack Byron Boyer purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £25,300 ($33,058.93).

Shares of TTG opened at GBX 226 ($2.95) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.06 million and a PE ratio of 28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.85. TT Electronics plc has a 12-month low of GBX 176 ($2.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 282 ($3.68).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a GBX 4.55 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $1.95. TT Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 0.88%.

A number of research firms have commented on TTG. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 277 ($3.62).

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications worldwide. The company operates in industries where there are structural growth drivers, working with customers in industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation sectors. It designs and manufactures various products, including sensors, power management devices, and connectivity solutions.

