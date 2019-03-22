Truegame (TGAME) Price Reaches $0.0097 on Major Exchanges

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Truegame token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Livecoin. Truegame has a market capitalization of $799,530.00 and approximately $50,051.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00377158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025074 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.71 or 0.01655550 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00230498 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/@truegame

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

