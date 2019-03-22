TrueFlip Market Capitalization Tops $917,937.00 (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $917,937.00 and $22,618.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFlip token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00003654 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 33.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007745 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00378178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025104 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.01654314 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00229383 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004940 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip launched on May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.