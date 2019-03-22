Trueblue Inc (TBI) Position Boosted by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Trueblue worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TBI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Trueblue in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Trueblue by 141.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trueblue by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Trueblue in the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $590,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,028,509.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TBI traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.19. The stock had a trading volume of 14,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $929.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.68. Trueblue Inc has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $29.85.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $650.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.93 million. Trueblue had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trueblue Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Trueblue from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

About Trueblue

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

