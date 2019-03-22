TRONCLASSIC (TRXC) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.26 Million

TRONCLASSIC (CURRENCY:TRXC) traded down 16.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One TRONCLASSIC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and BiteBTC. During the last week, TRONCLASSIC has traded 77.7% lower against the US dollar. TRONCLASSIC has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $456.00 worth of TRONCLASSIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007744 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00377849 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025117 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.67 or 0.01658051 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00229488 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004933 BTC.

About TRONCLASSIC

TRONCLASSIC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,107,478,370 tokens. TRONCLASSIC’s official website is www.tronclassic.xyz . TRONCLASSIC’s official Twitter account is @TronClassic

Buying and Selling TRONCLASSIC

TRONCLASSIC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONCLASSIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRONCLASSIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRONCLASSIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

