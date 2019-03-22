Tristate Capital (TSC) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

TSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Tristate Capital alerts:

Tristate Capital stock opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. Tristate Capital has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $633.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $41.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.54 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tristate Capital will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James F. Getz sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $141,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard B. Seidel acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,405 shares in the company, valued at $857,083.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Tristate Capital by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in Tristate Capital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Tristate Capital by 2,571.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Tristate Capital by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Tristate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.