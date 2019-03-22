Triple-S Management (GTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Triple-S Management Corporation is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. It is the largest managed care company in Puerto Rico, serving approximately one million members across all regions. Triple-S offers a broad portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare and Reform (similar to Medicaid) markets. In addition to its managed care business, Triple-S provides life and property and casualty insurance in Puerto Rico. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GTS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

Shares of GTS opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $614.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.49. Triple-S Management has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $44.01.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.31. Triple-S Management had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,851,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,193,000 after buying an additional 112,411 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,357,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,613,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 70.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,512,000 after buying an additional 405,659 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 28.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 709,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,394,000 after buying an additional 158,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid markets in Puerto Rico, the United States. The company operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance.

