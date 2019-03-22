TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

TCBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Shares of TCBK opened at $38.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.05 and a 1-year high of $40.59. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $76.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Virginia Walker sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $136,635.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,078 shares in the company, valued at $379,134.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 683.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans.

