Translate Bio (TBIO) Posts Earnings Results

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million.
TBIO stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 41,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,903. The company has a current ratio of 16.72, a quick ratio of 16.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Translate Bio has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $16.60.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Translate Bio stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 139.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Translate Bio worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Translate Bio Company Profile
Translate Bio, Inc, a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.
