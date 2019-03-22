Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million.

TBIO stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 41,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,903. The company has a current ratio of 16.72, a quick ratio of 16.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Translate Bio has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Translate Bio stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 139.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Translate Bio worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Translate Bio (TBIO) Posts Earnings Results” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/translate-bio-tbio-posts-earnings-results.html.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TBIO shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Translate Bio in a research note on Monday, December 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Translate Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.