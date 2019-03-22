Traders Sell Shares of Travelers Companies (TRV) on Strength (TRV)

Traders sold shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $61.06 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $113.65 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $52.59 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Travelers Companies had the 5th highest net out-flow for the day. Travelers Companies traded up $0.53 for the day and closed at $134.90

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Travelers Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.45%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $467,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,485,369.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 8,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $1,044,869.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,097,461.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,894 shares of company stock worth $15,566,097. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,074,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,863,326,000 after purchasing an additional 65,931 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,074,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,863,326,000 after purchasing an additional 65,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,075,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,523,843,000 after purchasing an additional 190,871 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,717,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $445,226,000 after purchasing an additional 159,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,566,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,144,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

