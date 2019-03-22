Traders Sell JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) on Strength (JMUB)

Investors sold shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $0.05 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $24.92 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $24.87 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, JPMorgan Municipal ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. JPMorgan Municipal ETF traded up $0.02 for the day and closed at $52.24

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.1149 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 48,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 9.72% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

