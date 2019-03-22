Traders Sell iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) on Strength (TLT)

Traders sold shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $168.36 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $189.12 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $20.76 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF had the 15th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded up $1.91 for the day and closed at $124.86

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $122,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

