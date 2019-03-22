Traders Sell Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) on Strength (ELAN)

Traders sold shares of Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $70.34 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $147.30 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $76.96 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Elanco Animal Health had the 33rd highest net out-flow for the day. Elanco Animal Health traded up $1.19 for the day and closed at $32.83

ELAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Bank of America upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.95 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $799.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.43 per share, with a total value of $628,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,077,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $18,592,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $60,526,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,415,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,504 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares during the period.

